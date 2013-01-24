LONDON Jan 24 The United Nations launched an
inquiry on Thursday into the use of unmanned drones in
counter-terrorism operations, after criticism of the number of
innocent civilians killed by the aircraft.
The inquiry, announced in London, will investigate 25 drone
strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and the
Palestinian territories.
Most attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles have been by the
United States. Britain and Israel have also used them, and
dozens more states are believed to possess the technology.
"The plain fact is that this technology is here to stay, and
its use in theatres of conflict is a reality with which the
world must contend," said inquiry leader Ben Emmerson, the U.N.
special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights.
"It is therefore imperative that appropriate legal and
operational structures are urgently put in place to regulate its
use in a manner that complies with the requirements of
international law."
Criticism of drone strikes centres on the number of
civilians killed and the fact that they are launched across
sovereign states' borders so frequently - far more than
conventional attacks by piloted aircraft.
Retired U.S. General Stanley McChrystal, who authored the
U.S. counter-insurgency strategy in Afghanistan, warned earlier
this month against overusing drones, which have provoked angry
demonstrations in Pakistan.
Data collected by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism say
2,600-3,404 Pakistanis have been killed by drones, of which
473-889 were reported to be civilians.
The U.N.'s Human Rights Council asked Emmerson to start an
investigation following requests by countries including
Pakistan, Russia and China to look into drone attacks.
The inquiry will examine photographic and forensic material
as well as witness statements. The resulting report and
recommendations will be presented at the U.N. General Assembly
in New York in October this year, Emmerson said.
He said that it he did not expect the inquiry to result in a
"dossier of evidence" that would directly point to legal
liability, but would help support the relevant states' own
independent investigations.
Emmerson said Britain's Ministry of Defence had agreed to
fully cooperate and he was optimistic he would receive good
cooperation from the U.S. and Pakistani governments.
"We welcome this investigation in the hopes that global
pressure will bring the U.S. back into line with international
law requirements that strictly limit the use of lethal force,"
said Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties
Union's National Security Project.
"To date, there has been an abysmal lack of transparency and
no accountability for the U.S. government's ever-expanding
targeted killing programme," she said.
