By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 19 The U.N. General
Assembly gathered on Tuesday to rethink global strategy in the
war on narcotics for the first time in two decades as activists,
U.N. officials and world leaders cited an international trend
towards more liberal drug laws.
Despite broad agreement on the need to deal with the global
drug problem, there are deep divisions among the 193 U.N. member
states, with some favoring a shift towards decriminalization and
a greater focus on reducing the harm caused both by narcotics
abuse and the war on drugs.
A number of Latin American leaders say decades of aggressive
war on drugs has failed, having killed or destroyed thousands of
lives worldwide. They say there is an irreversible trend towards
legalizing "soft drugs" such as marijuana and that it is time
for U.N. bodies to support that trend.
But some major powers like Russia, delegates say, remain
wary of the trend towards legalization and frown upon moves by
U.S. states to regulate access to marijuana.
No major decisions are expected this week. But European and
Latin American delegations and activists hope this week's
special U.N. session taking stock of what many describe as the
failed war on drugs can contribute to pushing the world a few
steps closer towards a more liberal drug strategy that puts
human rights and public health, not repression, at the center.
"Evidence shows that prohibitionist approaches have not
worked: from 1998 to 2008 the number of people using illicit
drugs did not change significantly and neither did the area used
for opium poppy cultivation," U.N. Assistant Secretary-General
Magdy Martinez-Soliman wrote in the Guardian newspaper.
"Conventional policies have failed in reducing addiction and
production," he said.
The General Assembly was set to adopt a declaration on
Tuesday that activists supporting more liberal drug laws found
disappointing. They said it focused on the traditional approach
of cutting off supply, not reducing the harm caused by narcotics
and protecting human rights.
The Global Commission on Drug Policy, a non-governmental
group that includes prominent figures such as billionaire
philanthropist Richard Branson and former U.S. Secretary of
State George Shultz, criticized the U.N. declaration as "long on
rhetoric but short on substance."
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, also writing in the
Guardian, said "the time has come for the world to transit into
a different approach in its drug policy."
"This is not a call for legalization of drugs," said Santos,
one of the most vocal critics of the criminalization of drug use
and the heavy-handed tactics of the war on drugs. "It is a call
for recognition that between total war and legalization there
exists a broad range of options worth exploring."
Santos said the goal was "to take better care of drug
consumers, protect our youth from drug abuse, collaborate to
continue combating organized crime and provide alternative
economic means to illegal crop farmers and vulnerable
communities."
He called for ending the death penalty for drug offenses and
mandatory treatment for drug abusers and appealed for replacing
a repressive response with a more comprehensive approach
focusing on prevention of drug abuse and non-prison
rehabilitation for drug abusers.
A report by the medical journal the Lancet and Johns Hopkins
University said last month that the examples of Portugal and the
Czech Republic had shown that decriminalizing non-violent
offenses produced compelling health benefits.
The report's authors called instead for an evidence-based
approach, focused on reducing harm by minimizing both the
violence associated with drugs and the health risks, such as the
transmission of HIV and hepatitis through shared needles.
