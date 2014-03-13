* Cocaine market shrinking, but opium cultivation up - UNODC
* Worldwide drugs demand little changed in recent years
* East and West Africa seen vulnerable to drug trafficking
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, March 13 The global fight against
narcotics has suffered serious setbacks, including record opium
cultivation in Afghanistan and a surge of trafficking-linked
violence in Central America, the U.N. anti-drugs chief said on
Thursday.
At the opening of an international meeting on the issue,
Yury Fedotov also noted some successes, such as a shrinking
cocaine market.
The two-day gathering will review implementation of a 2009
plan of action to combat the drugs problem before a special
session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2016, amid a
heated debate on the merits of drugs liberalisation.
Fedotov, executive director of the United Nations Office on
Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said reductions in the supply and
demand for some drugs in one part of the world had been partly
offset by increases elsewhere.
"The overall magnitude of drug demand has not substantially
changed at the global level," he told the conference, which
organisers said drew 1,500 representatives from member states,
civil society organisations and other groups.
"We are strongly concerned about the vulnerability of some
regions, notably West Africa and East Africa, to illicit drug
trafficking," Fedotov said.
There are around 27 million "problem drug users" in the
world and about 210,000 narcotics-related deaths a year, a UNODC
document prepared for the March 13-14 conference said.
There is disagreement on how to best counter the scourge,
with critics questioning the so-called war on drugs and
advocating some legalisation to try to undermine criminal gangs
that thrive on narcotics trafficking.
In a move that will be closely watched by other nations
discussing drug liberalisation, Uruguay's parliament in December
approved a bill to legalise and regulate the sale and production
of marijuana - the first country to take such a step.
In the United States, Washington and Colorado states
recently legalised the sale of cannabis under license, although
federal law has not changed.
"ALARMING INCREASE"
Fedotov, who said earlier this week that legalisation was
not a solution, told the meeting that "dismantling" the
provisions of three international drug control conventions would
not help protect people's health and welfare.
However, he said: "A public health response to the drug use
problem should consider alternatives to penalisation and
incarceration of people with use disorders."
Taking stock of developments in recent years, he said the
total area under coca bush cultivation fell by 26 percent
between 2007 and 2011. Cocaine use in North America, the world's
largest market, has fallen sharply, UNODC data show.
"Sustainable reductions have been achieved through
successful alternative development programmes," Fedotov said.
"We have seen welcome improvements in treatment delivery."
There had also been strengthened international cooperation,
with information-sharing and coordination among law agencies.
"And yet there have been serious setbacks," Fedotov said,
noting that opium cultivation reached record levels in
Afghanistan in 2013. "Drugs from Afghanistan continue to ...
create serious challenges in the region and beyond."
Afghanistan supplies about 90 percent of the world's opium,
from which heroin is made, and its poppy-driven economy is
helping to fuel the 13-year-long war in the country.
Fedotov also said drug trafficking "has triggered a dramatic
surge of violence in Central America".
The illicit market for synthetic stimulants is expanding and
there is an "alarming increase" in new psychoactive substances,
he added. "Cyber technologies are being more broadly used in
drug trafficking and related money-laundering activities."
