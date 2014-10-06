VIENNA Oct 6 Moves to legalise narcotics could
lead to increased consumption and more deaths, the U.N.
anti-drugs chief said on Monday, challenging a global
commission's recommendation that the use of some drugs like
cannabis be legally regulated.
In a report last month, the non-governmental Global
Commission on Drug Policy advised allowing "experiments in
legally regulating markets in currently illicit drugs" including
cannabis and certain so-called psychoactive substances.
"New experiments are needed in allowing legal but restricted
access to drugs that are now only available illegally,"
concluded the panel, chaired by Brazilian ex-president Fernando
Henrique Cardoso and including former U.N. Secretary General
Kofi Annan and former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker.
But Yury Fedotov, head of the Vienna-based United Nations
Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), told a news conference, "I
believe that such experimentation certainly will make drugs more
available and (cheaper)."
He added: "It means that we may face increased consumption
of psychoactive substances which may result in more death and
more suffering of individuals (and) their families."
Marketed as "designer drugs" and "legal highs", new
psychoactive substances can be made by slightly modifying the
molecular structure of controlled drugs, making a new drug with
similar effects which can elude national and international bans.
There is disagreement on how to best counter the world's
narcotics problem, with critics questioning a "war on drugs" and
advocating some legalisation to try to undermine criminal gangs
that thrive on narcotics trafficking.
In Latin America, the legalisation of some narcotics is
increasingly seen by regional leaders as a possible way to end
the violence that plagues the cocaine trade.
"There is a growing perception that the 'war on drugs'
approach has failed," the Global Commission on Drug Policy said
on its website (www.globalcommissionondrugs.org), adding that
criminalisation did not reduce drug use.
"In many countries the harm caused by drug prohibition in
terms of corruption, violence and violation of human rights
largely exceeds the harm caused by drugs."
In a move being closely watched by other nations debating
drug liberalisation, Uruguay's parliament last year approved a
bill to legalise and regulate the production and sale of
marijuana - the first country to do so.
Aimed at wresting the business from criminals, the small
South American nation has gone further than countries that have
decriminalised possession or, like the Netherlands, tolerate the
sale of marijuana in "coffee shops".
In the United States, the states of Washington and Colorado
have legalised the sale of cannabis under licence, but Federal
laws prohibiting it are still in place.
The UNODC said in a June report that more Americans are
consuming cannabis as their perception of the health risks
declines, suggesting liberalisation may further increase its use
among the young.
