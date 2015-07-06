By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 6
UNITED NATIONS, July 6 A United Nations inquiry
into a 1961 plane crash that killed then Secretary-General Dag
Hammarskjold found that new information pointing to an aerial
attack or threat bringing down the aircraft warrants further
investigation.
Hammarskjold - a Swede elected as the world body's second
chief in 1953 - was killed along with 15 others while on his way
to broker a truce in Katanga in what is now Democratic Republic
of Congo. The plane crashed in Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia.
"The panel ultimately found significant new information that
it assessed as having sufficient probative value to further
pursue aerial attack or other interference as a hypothesis of
the possible cause of the crash," Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
wrote in a letter to the General Assembly released on Monday.
The three-member panel asked for specific information from
Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa, the United States and
Britain during its three-month inquiry into the September 1961
crash, but said not all requests were entirely satisfied.
The panel said its ultimate conclusion was that to establish
the "whole truth" the United Nations needed access to
"classified material and information held by Member States and
their agencies that may shed further light on this fatal event
and its probable cause or causes."
Ban has asked his chief legal counsel to follow up with
states "on the unfulfilled aspects of the panel's requests." Ban
agreed that further investigation would be need to establish the
facts of the plane crash.
Several theories have surrounded the death of Hammarskjold,
who was posthumously awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1961.
The panel said new details related to claims by mercenaries
and others that they shot down the plane lacked credibility,
while a claim about possible sabotage using explosives was only
"weakly supported." A hijacking theory was not supported.
But new information about an aerial attack or threat could
"provide an appreciable lead in pursuing the truth of the
probable cause or causes of the air crash and tragic deaths."
That new information included eyewitnesses saying they saw
more than one aircraft in the sky or that Hammarskjold's plane
was on fire before it hit the ground or was fired upon by other
aircraft and two men who listened to or read a transcript of an
intercept of radio transmissions relating to what they believe
was as attack on the plane that led to its crash.
There was also additional new information on the air
capability of the provincial Government of Katanga in 1961 and
its use of foreign military and paramilitary personnel.
The 193-member U.N. General Assembly asked Ban in December
to appoint the independent panel of exerts to examine new
information. The experts were from Tanzania, Australia and
Denmark.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Brown)