By Carey Gillam
| June 22
June 22 A widely used farm chemical used as a
key ingredient in a new herbicide developed by Dow AgroSciences
"possibly" causes cancer in humans, a World Health Organization
research unit has determined.
The classification of the weed killer,
2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, known as 2,4-D, was made by the
WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
The IARC said it reviewed the latest scientific literature
and decided to classify 2,4-D as "possibly carcinogenic to
humans," a step below the more definitive "probably
carcinogenic" category but two steps above the "probably not
carcinogenic" category.
IARC's findings on 2,4-D have been awaited by environmental
and consumer groups that are lobbying U.S. regulators to tightly
restrict the use of 2,4-D, as well as by farm groups and others
that defend 2,4-D as an important agent in food production that
does not need more restrictions.
In March, IARC said it had found another popular herbicide
-glyphosate - was "probably carcinogenic to humans." Glyphosate
is the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide
and other products.
IARC classifications do not carry regulatory requirements
but can influence regulators, lawmakers and the public.
Following the glyphosate classification, some companies and
government officials moved to limit glyphosate use.
Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co, has had
a particular interest in IARC's review. The company is using
both glyphosate and 2,4-D in a herbicide it calls Enlist Duo
that received U.S. approval last year. Enlist Duo is designed to
be used with genetically engineered, herbicide-tolerant crops
developed by Dow.
Dow had no comment on the IARC classification, but the
company has said 2,4-D is a safe and valuable tool for
agriculture.
IARC said it decided on the "possibly" classification
because there was "inadequate evidence in humans and limited
evidence in experimental animals" of ties between 2,4-D and
cancer. It said that epidemiological studies provided "strong
evidence that 2,4-D induces oxidative stress ... and moderate
evidence that 2,4-D causes immunosuppression ..."
However, IARC said, "epidemiological studies did not find
strong or consistent increases in risk of NHL (non-Hodgkin
lymphoma) or other cancers in relation to 2,4-D exposure."
Dana Loomis, a deputy section head for IARC, said the most
important studies reviewed showed mixed results, and a "sizable
minority" judged the evidence as stronger than others did.
Among the research presented to IARC was an analysis funded
by a Dow-backed task force that found no ties between 2,4-D and
many cancers.
Some critics of 2,4-D had thought IARC would assign at least
the "probably" cancer-causing classification to 2,4-D. But the
Dow-backed task force said there was no reason to do so.
"Not one health and safety regulator in the world consider
2,4-D to be a human carcinogen," the 2,4-D Research Task Force
said in a statement.
Since its introduction in 1945, 2,4-D has been widely used
to control weeds in agriculture, forestry, and urban and
residential settings.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)