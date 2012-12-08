* United Arab Emirates to unveil proposed treaty revision
* U.S. objects to major new proposals at ITU meeting
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 7 A landmark attempt to set
global rules for overseeing the Internet threatened to fall
apart on Friday as a rift pitting the United States and some
Western countries against the rest of the world widened,
participants in the talks said.
A 12-day conference of the International Telecommunications
Union, taking place in Dubai, is supposed to result in the
adoption of a new international treaty governing trans-border
communications.
But in a critical session at the midpoint of the conference
on Friday, delegates refused to adopt a U.S.-Canadian proposal
to limit the treaty's scope to traditional communications
carriers and exclude Internet companies such as Google,
the ITU said on its website.
Further complicating the negotiations was what a U.S.
official at the talks called the "surprise" announcement of an
accord among some Arab states, Russia and other countries to
pursue treaty amendments that are expected to include Internet
provisions unacceptable to the United States
A still-secret draft of the coalition's proposals is to be
introduced soon by the United Arab Emirates, the official said.
"It doesn't look good," said a former U.S. intelligence
official tracking the talks for private technology clients.
The emergence of the new coalition, whose members are
generally seeking greater Internet censorship and surveillance,
is likely to harden battle lines separating those countries from
the United States and some allies in Western Europe.
The United States and others objected to the introduction of
complex new material midway through the conference.
"All of the indicators we have so far is it's something that
could be a clear effort to extend the treaty to cover Net
governance," said policy counsel Emma Llanso of the nonprofit
Center for Democracy & Technology, which draws funding from
Google and other U.S. Internet companies.
"What we're seeing is governments putting forward their
visions of the future of the Internet, and if we see a large
group of governments form that sees an Internet a lot more
locked down and controlled, that's a big concern."
CONCERNS ABOUT GOVERNMENT CONTROLS
The U.S. ambassador to the conference said in an earlier
interview that his country would not sign any agreement that
dramatically increased government controls over the Internet.
That would potentially isolate America and its allies from
much of the world, and technology leaders fear that the rest of
the globe would agree on actions such as identifying political
dissidents who use the Internet and perhaps trying to alter the
Net's architecture to permit more control.
The 147-year-old ITU, which is now under the auspices of the
United Nations, historically has set technology standards and
established payment customs for international phone calls. But
under Secretary-General Hamadoun Touré, it has inched toward
cyber-security and electronic content issues, arguing that
Internet traffic goes over phone lines and is therefore within
its purview.
The ITU is considering other issues in its most extensive
rewrite of the treaty in 15 years, including proposals that
content providers shoulder the costs of transmission. But none
is as controversial as the projected Internet controls.
The Internet's infrastructure, while initially funded in
part by the U.S. government, is now largely in private hands. It
has been subject to little government control, although many
nations have attempted to regulate Internet communications in
various ways.
ICANN, a self-governing nonprofit under contract to the U.S.
Department of Commerce, is ultimately responsible for making
sure that people trying to reach a given website actually get
there, but most technology policies are developed by industry
groups.
At the ITU meeting, the American delegation had counted on
support from at least Japan, Australia and other affluent
democracies.
But its effort to stave off wholesale changes has been
hindered by complications in Western Europe, where some
countries were supporting a change to the economic model that
would have Google, Facebook and others pay for at least
some of the costs of Internet transmission.
Smaller groups at the ITU conference will work through the
weekend, with the full body meeting again on Monday.