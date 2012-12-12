DUBAI Dec 11 Hopes rose on Tuesday for a
compromise agreement that would keep intrusive government
regulation of the Internet from being enshrined in a global
treaty.
As a 12-day conference of the International
Telecommunication Union drew near its Friday closing, the
chairman of the gathering in Dubai circulated a draft that
sidelined proposals from Russia, China and other countries that
have been seeking the right to know where each piece of Internet
traffic comes from.
"The United States believes it is the basis for any further
progress toward reaching an agreement at this conference," said
U.S. Ambassador Terry Kramer, who had led Western opposition to
the earlier proposals.
The new draft was greeted positively by a broad swath of
delegates to the conference and came as a surprise to many who
had been frustrated by the deadlock gripping the event over the
weekend.
Hamaoun Touré, ITU secretary-general, told Reuters he had
hosted discussions between the opposing parties and weary
delegates seemed eager to resolve their differences as talks
drag into the early hours each night.
A majority of the more than 150 countries represented at the
conference had been willing to officially extend the mission of
the United Nations agency to the Internet, while the Americans,
most Europeans and some other advanced economies wanted to limit
the ITU to oversight of international phone calls and other
means of communication.
The issue is coming to a head now because the ITU is
revamping its treaty for the first time since 1988, before the
World Wide Web took shape and became an economic, cultural and
political force usually free from international oversight.
The compromise-in-progress would move most Internet elements
from the treaty itself to a separate, U.N.-style "resolution"
that is not binding on the countries, delegates said.
A few matters that could govern the Internet remain in the
main document and will be debated Wednesday, said Markus Kummer,
vice president of the Internet Society, one of several
nongovernmental groups that are involved in setting standards
now and that sounded alarms about the Dubai conference.
Among the remaining provisions in the draft is a tentative
assertion that countries could choose to "manage the naming,
numbering, addressing and identification resources used within
their territories for international telecommunications."
That could be interpreted as including the right to assign
Web addresses, which is currently controlled by ICANN, a United
States-based nonprofit under contract to the U.S. Department of
Commerce.
"The Internet space as such isn't mentioned, but there are a
few provisions that might go a little bit into the Internet
space and that we need to look at carefully," Kummer said.
The nonbinding resolution, meanwhile, was further softened
to allude to the roles of parties from outside government.
"All governments should have an equal role and
responsibility for international Internet governance and for
ensuring the stability, security and continuity of the existing
Internet and its future development and of the future Internet,
and that the need for development of public policy by
governments in consultation with all stakeholders is also
recognized," the draft states.
Most of the talks have been behind closed doors, and so far
the key debate on whether the ITU has a mandate to set
Internet-related regulations has not been held in public.
Conference Chairman Mohamed al-Ghanim, director-general of
the United Arab Emirates' telecom regulator, has opted to hand
over the more controversial issues to private sub-groups.
Open sessions are instead devoted to relatively minor
issues, with much of Tuesday's final debate spent squabbling
over when the next summit should be held.
When asked if member states had formed an agreement over the
terms in which the Internet was referred to in the treaty, Touré
said, "of course," but declined to give further details, saying
it had yet to be formally approved.
Touré said the treaty would "absolutely not" cover Internet
governance, but admitted some references to the Internet were
likely to be included in the final text, which may be too much
for the United States.
"It's normal to mention the Internet, it's not taboo,
because we're all stakeholders of this Internet world," said
Touré. "The Internet is one of the biggest issues here, so for
me it was important that we resolve this issue. By Thursday we
should be ready."
Though the Western camp was happy with Tuesday's
negotiations, some of its opponents remained unappeased. A
Russia-led coalition resubmitted a previously shelved proposal
that calls for sweeping new governmental powers over the
Internet.
The revised submission, now co-signed by Russia, China,
Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Sudan, Bahrain, Iraq and the UAE, says
countries should be able to block some Internet locations and
take control of address allocation. The proposal also wants to
allow states to track and direct Internet traffic and provides a
definition of spam so broad it could potentially apply to almost
any emailed message, which opponents warn could be used to curb
online freedom of expression.
But this proposal has yet to be debated in the public
sessions, and its recommendations may have little chance of
being approved, especially following Touré's insistence that the
treaty would not deal with Internet governance.
"The end result is very unlikely to have anything in it that
would justify the amount of fear-mongering that led up to the
conference," said Kieren McCarthy, a former ICANN official who
runs .Nxt, an information service that specializes in Internet
policy.
"But at the same time, there were several concerted efforts
to increase government control over the Internet, so it's hard
to tell what would have happened if people hadn't been so
vociferous."