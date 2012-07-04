* UN agency transferred IT equipment to Iran - documents
* WIPO denies transfers breach UN sanctions
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, July 4 The United States said on
Wednesday it was reviewing a U.N. agency's dealings with
sanctioned countries such as Iran after documents showed the
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) had supplied IT
equipment to the Islamic Republic.
The Geneva-based WIPO, a 185-member body that includes Iran,
sent IT equipment to Iranian authorities, according to
correspondence between WIPO and the Iranian agency dealing with
intellectual property, dated August 2010 and provided to Reuters
by a source close to WIPO.
U.N. sanctions passed in 2008 to curb the development of
Iran's disputed nuclear programme prohibit the supply, sale or
transfer of a range of materials and technology.
"We have made several inquiries to the WIPO Secretariat and
requested any related documentation. We have received several
project documents and are in the process of reviewing them,"
said David Kennedy, spokesman for the U.S. Mission in Geneva.
"We are also working with like-minded countries to urge
(WIPO) Director General (Francis) Gurry to conduct an
independent, external investigation into past WIPO projects in
countries under U.N. Security Council sanctions," he added.
WIPO's staff association has also complained internally that
the organisation's assistance to North Korea may be violating
two U.N. Security Council resolutions.
In a letter to the head of WIPO's inspection unit, the staff
association said WIPO's help with a "controlled intranet system"
for North Korea raised ethical concerns, since it would not be
necessary if North Korea allowed its citizens to access the
internet.
Gurry, an Australian who has headed the agency since 2008,
told Reuters that WIPO had sent some equipment to sanctioned
countries like North Korea, but denied that these transfers
represented a breach of U.N. sanctions.
"We have a programme for improving office efficiency in the
procurement of patents and trademarks and other intellectual
property ... which we are doing in over 80 countries around the
world. Part of that programme involves assistance with software
and very limited assistance with hardware," Gurry told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"It is our very strong belief that these are not in
violation of any U.N. sanctions," he added.
Another internal WIPO document showed that the hardware
transfer to Iran was valued at around 50,000 Swiss francs
($52,500). Gurry confirmed that some IT equipment had been
transferred to to North Korea, adding that it amounted to "less
than 50,000 francs".
WIPO is unusual among UN agencies in that it generates
around 90 percent of its annual budget itself and has very
little reliance on member states.
It has an annual income of over 300 million Swiss francs,
according to its website.
"We will be going to the U.N. sanctions committee for our
work plans for all countries subject to sanctions," said Gurry.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)