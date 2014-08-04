SANTIAGO Aug 4 The United Nations' body for Latin America and the Caribbean said it expected the region to grow 2.2 percent in 2014, below it prior forecast, as both external and internal demand cooled and investment waned.

In addition, there was "limited space to implement the policies that encourage reactivation," said the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean in a report on Monday.

ECLAC forecast that regional powerhouses Mexico and Brazil would grow 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

It had previously predicted economic growth of 2.7 percent for the region. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)