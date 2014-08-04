SANTIAGO Aug 4 The United Nations' body for
Latin America and the Caribbean said it expected the region to
grow 2.2 percent in 2014, below it prior forecast, as both
external and internal demand cooled and investment waned.
In addition, there was "limited space to implement the
policies that encourage reactivation," said the Economic
Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean in a report on
Monday.
ECLAC forecast that regional powerhouses Mexico and Brazil
would grow 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
It had previously predicted economic growth of 2.7 percent
for the region.
