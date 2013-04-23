* Latin America, Caribbean seen growing 3.5 pct in 2013

* Shaky global scenario to drag on external demand

* Brazil seen expanding 3 pct this year, Mexico 3.5 pct

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, April 23 Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen speeding up in 2013 from last year, though at a slower pace than initially forecast, the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on Tuesday.

A downward-revised projection for growth in regional powerhouse Brazil, and easing demand for the commodities-dependent region's exports are seen weighing on growth this year.

Either way, stronger growth expected in Brazil and Argentina versus last year, is projected to boost regional growth above 2012 levels, as domestic demand continues to surge and agriculture and investment recover.

The region is expected to expand 3.5 percent this year, below a prior official view in December for 3.8 percent growth, but still higher than the preliminary estimate of 3.0 percent growth in 2012, according to the ECLAC.

"Other factors (that will support regional growth this year) include continued growth of consumer demand and, to a lesser extent, investment, thanks to improved labor market indicators and a rise in bank lending to the private sector, as well as continuing high raw materials prices," the Santiago-based body said.

The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean expanded 4.3 percent in 2011 and 5.9 percent in 2010.

EXPORTS EYED

It added that a shaky global scenario, characterized by persistent uncertainty and low growth, will drag on external demand. Many countries in the region, whose exports include soy, copper and oil, are dependent on avid Chinese demand for their products.

"As a result, demand for the region's key export commodities is expected to slacken, leading to less favorable terms of trade than in prior years," the ECLAC said.

The region's food-exporting countries, whose main market is the European Union, are seen being impacted by the decline in food prices and subdued euro zone growth this year.

"Prospects are somewhat brighter for countries that export mining and metal products mainly to the Asian market, thanks to continuing strong growth of the Chinese economy and an expected uptick in economic activity in Japan," the ECLAC said.

After growing an estimated 0.9 percent last year, regional powerhouse Brazil is seen rebounding in 2013 to grow 3 percent. But that is a full percentage point lower than the UN's prior view for 4 percent growth.

The UN held its 3.5 growth forecast for Mexico, the region's second largest economy, which is a touch lower than last year's estimated growth of 3.9 percent.

"The outlook for Mexico, the largest exporter in the region, will continue to be buttressed by the performance of the United States economy in 2013, where GDP will continue to grow, albeit at a moderate pace," the UN body said.

The following is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, all figures expressed in percentage:

New f'cast Previous f'cast Estimated

2013 2013 2012 Growth

Brazil +3.0 +4.0 +0.9

Mexico +3.5 +3.5 +3.9

Argentina +3.5 +3.9 +1.9

Colombia +4.5 +4.5 +4.0

Chile +5.0 +4.8 +5.6

Peru +6.0 +6.0 +6.2

Latam & Caribbean +3.5 +3.8 +3.0