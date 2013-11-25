KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia should reverse a
ban on a Christian newspaper using the word "Allah" to refer to
God, a U.N. official said on Monday about a decision that fanned
religious tension in the mainly Muslim country.
Malaysia's second highest court ruled in October that the
Catholic newspaper, the Herald, could not use the word "Allah"
to refer to God, in a landmark decision on an issue that has
fanned religious tension in the majority Muslim country.
"Freedom of religion or belief is a right of human beings,
not a right of the state," the U.N. special rapporteur on
freedom of religion or belief, Heiner Bielefeldt, said in
statement.
"It cannot be the business of the state to shape or reshape
religious traditions, nor can the state claim any binding
authority in the interpretation of religious sources or in the
definition of the tenets of faith," he said.
The chief judge in the Malaysian court said the word Allah
was not an integral part of the faith in Christianity and that
its use by the newspaper would cause confusion.
Since then, confusion has reigned over the interpretation of
the ruling, with government ministers, lawyers and Muslim
authorities giving widely diverging views on its scope.
Critics of the ruling have said it casts a chill on
religious and minority rights in Malaysia, which has
substantial minorities of non-Muslim ethnic Chinese and Indians.
"The current case may affect the right of all non-Muslims in
Malaysia to use the word 'Allah' while referring to God," the
U.N. official said.
Lawyers for the Catholic paper had argued that the word
Allah predated Islam and has been used for centuries by
Malay-speaking Christians in Malaysia's part of Borneo island.
They said they planned to appeal against the decision in the
country's highest court.
Christians make up about 9 percent of Malaysia's 28 million
people. Muslims are the majority at about 60 percent.
