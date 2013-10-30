GENEVA Oct 30 United Nations human rights chief
Navi Pillay accused the Maldives Supreme Court on Wednesday of
undermining democracy in the Indian Ocean republic by
interfering in its presidential elections.
The former South African judge also argued that the court
was lining up with Maldivian government efforts to cripple the
opposition whose candidate led in a first round of voting on
September 7. The court nullified the outcome.
In a statement from her Geneva office, Pillay said she was
alarmed that the court was "interfering excessively in the
presidential elections and in so doing is subverting the
democratic process" on the island chain.
Pillay, officially U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights,
spoke as the Maldives waited to see if the first round of a new
election set by the country's independent electoral commission
for November 9 would be allowed to go ahead.
Police stopped an earlier rerun on October 19, arguing it
did not conform with tough guidelines issued by the court, which
endorsed the February 2012 ouster of president Mohamed Nasheed,
now the government's leading opponent.
The Maldives, famous for luxury tourist resorts largely
built under an authoritarian regime which had imprisoned
Nasheed, has been in turmoil since then amid a rise in Islamic
ideology, rights abuse and a decline in investor confidence.
Nasheed, who won the republic's first free elections in
2008, was replaced in what he described as a coup by his
vice-president Mohamed Waheed, whose term ends on November 11.
Waheed insists he does not want to stay on.
The United States, Britain and the Commonwealth have already
condemned the prevention of the October 19 poll as well as the
annulling of the September 7 vote in which, the Supreme Court
said, there had been fraud.
This assertion was contradicted by international observers,
who said the vote - in which Nasheed emerged well in the lead
over an opponent who is half-brother to the hardline leader who
had jailed him - was free and fair.
The U.N.'s Pillay said judges should be impartial, but noted
that the Maldives' top court had threatened to charge lawyers
and journalists for challenging its decisions and seemed set on
stifling public debate.
(Reported by Robert Evans; editing by Ralph Boulton)