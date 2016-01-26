NEW YORK Police cleared a suspicious package on Tuesday that had led to the evacuation of a building opposite the United Nations headquarters in New York that houses the U.N. missions of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"It's all over," said John Miller, New York Police Department deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism. "It's a couple of household items and a framed picture, no hazard."

"It may just be a gift to the mission, we don't know," he told reporters.

A U.N. security official said the package was found in the Saudi Arabian U.N. mission.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse and Grant McCool)