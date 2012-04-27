US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW DELHI, April 27 U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Friday urged North Korea not to take any further "provocative" actions, including carrying out a nuclear test.
North Korea has almost completed preparations for a third nuclear test, a senior source with close ties to Pyongyang and Beijing has said, an act that would draw further international condemnation following a failed rocket launch.
The isolated and impoverished state sacrificed the chance of closer ties with the United States when it launched the long-range rocket on April 13 and was censured by the U.N. Security Council, which includes the North's sole major ally, China.
"Myself, in a statement as secretary general, have clearly urged them (North Korea) not to take any further provocative action, including nuclear tests," Ban Ki-moon said on a visit to New Delhi. (Reporting by Nita Bhalla and Annie Banerji; editing by Malini Menon)
