UPDATE 2-Toshiba gets go-ahead for chip unit sale at angry shareholder meeting
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that there should be a basis for an agreement on Iran's nuclear ambitions but that the roadblocks will be difficult to overcome.
In an address laying out U.S. policy toward the volatile Middle East and North Africa, Obama made clear that the United States will take direct action to eliminate threats when necessary and will use military force when diplomacy fails.
Obama, in closely watched remarks on Iran based on a diplomatic opening offered by Iran's new president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States wants to resolve the Iran nuclear issue peacefully but is determined to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
"The roadblocks may prove to be too great but I firmly believe the diplomatic path must be tested," Obama said.
He urged the U.N. Security Council to approve a strong resolution aimed at ensuring Syria keeps its commitments to give up chemical weapons and said the United States will provide an additional $340 million in humanitarian aid.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States and traders waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction. With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, helping support
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.