By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Feb 23 A United Nations panel
assessing the future technological needs of peacekeeping
missions has recommended dramatically expanding the use of
unmanned surveillance drones in U.N. military operations, the
head of the panel said on Monday.
Jane Holl Lute, who was previously U.S. deputy secretary for
Homeland Security and a senior U.N. peacekeeping official, said
that was one of 119 recommendations the expert panel on
technology and innovation in U.N. peacekeeping made in a new
report.
"We make a very strong recommendation that drones, or the
capacity for aerial visualization, is a capacity every mission
should have with very few exceptions," Lute, who led the expert
panel, told reporters.
Lute said her panel's report, which was prepared for the
U.N. departments of peacekeeping and field support, was widely
discussed with U.N. troop contributing countries, which reacted
favorably. Some nations did, however, raise questions about how
information gathered by U.N. drones would be stored and shared.
The panel's recommendation, she said, was that the United
Nations would own the information gathered by it and there would
have to be strict rules and procedures covering the use of
drones and the imagery received from them. She also denied that
the U.N. would become an intelligence gathering body.
"The U.N. needs information to operate safely and securely
and with integrity and with effect," she said. "You want basic
information when you go out for a drive. Does that make you an
intelligence gathering entity? No. You just want to know the
environment you're walking into."
The United Nations began using surveillance drones in the
Democratic Republic of the Congo in December 2013. U.N.
officials and diplomats have said drones have helped
peacekeepers track armed groups in the dense landscape of
eastern Congo.
It is also planning on using drones for its peacekeeping
mission in Mali.
Some countries, including Russia, China and Rwanda, have
previously expressed reservations about the use of drones by the
United Nations.
Western diplomats say that U.N. contracts with Russian firms
providing helicopters and airplanes for peacekeeping missions
could eventually be in jeopardy if the world body switches to
drones for most of its aerial reconnaissance capabilities.
Russia's U.N. mission did not have an immediate response to
a query about the panel's recommendation regarding drones.
Lute noted that the panel had also recommended heightened
cyber security measures at peacekeeping missions, as well as the
increased use of "green" technology.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Andrew Hay)