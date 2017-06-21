ROME, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of
Syrian refugees in Jordan's Azraq camp don't pay for their food
with cash but by a scan of their eyes.
Purchases are then recorded on a computing platform based on
blockchain - the technology behind bitcoin.
Iris recognition devices at the checkouts of the camp's
supermarket authenticate customers' identities and deduct what
they spend from sums they receive as aid from the World Food
Programme (WFP).
The U.N. agency launched the futuristic system in May as a
one-month pilot involving 10,000 of Azraq's more than 50,000
inhabitants in a bid to explore blockchain's potential to cut
costs and bottlenecks.
It is now looking to scale up the project to reach more than
100,000 refugees in several camps across Jordan by the end of
the year.
"We feel this is a starting point," said WFP's director of
innovation, Robert Opp. "There are a number of potential uses of
blockchain that could dramatically change the way we reach
people in terms of our efficiency, effectiveness and security."
Blockchain, which first emerged as the system underpinning
the virtual currency bitcoin, is a digital shared record of
transactions maintained by a network of computers on the
internet, without the need of a centralised authority.
It has become a key technology in both the public and
private sectors, given its ability to record and keep track of
assets or transactions with no need for middlemen.
Such features have drawn investments from big business and
banks around the world, as well as the attention of a number of
humanitarian agencies, including WFP.
FEES AND FRAUDS
In recent years, WFP has increasingly shifted its aid giving
towards cash-based assistance, which now accounts for about 25
percent of all aid it delivers.
Handing out money rather than food allows recipients to
choose what they buy and eat, while helping to keep afloat local
markets and economies in crisis-hit areas, it says.
In 2016 WFP's cash transfers amounted to a total of $880
million.
To move the money across the about 80 countries in which it
operates, the agency relies on the services of a large number of
banks and financial intermediaries that traditionally apply
transaction fees of up to 3.5 percent, said Opp.
Blockchain promises to cut those costs, an alluring feature
for an agency facing a chronic shortfall in funding.
And there are also other benefits.
As blockchain automatically records transactions on a secure
ledger, WFP accountants can easily follow the flow of money
without spending time and energy triangulating reports from
stores and banks, said WFP finance officer Houman Haddad.
There is no need for advance payments, financial risk is
lower and so is the possibility of fraud - such as a bank and a
store colluding to inflate bills, he added.
"Before WFP had to exclusively rely on external sources of
data," he said. "Now we have our own immutable record of
everything that happens".
MINING FOR IDEAS
Misappropriation of funds is an issue across the whole
humanitarian sector, so it's little wonder that other agencies
are also studying blockchain, said Yoshiyuki Yamamoto, special
adviser for blockchain at the U.N. Office for Project Services
(UNOPS).
In 2012, former Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said 30
percent of all U.N. development assistance was lost to
corruption.
"If we don't know where 30 percent of the money is, that's a
big concern for everyone," said Yamamoto.
In January, innovation units at UNOPS, the U.N. Development
Programme and U.N. Women started an informal grouping to
exchange information about their blockchain work, he said.
The club has since grown to about 10 members, including the
U.N. children's agency UNICEF and its refugee agency, UNHCR.
"It's a waste of time and resources if 16-plus U.N.
organisations are doing the same thing separately in a silo,"
said Yamamoto.
In April the group asked private companies for ideas for
possible applications of blockchain to the U.N. system. The
response was overwhelming, underscoring the growing hype around
the nascent technology, said Yamamoto.
"In a word, it's crazy!" he said, adding they received more
than 70 responses, while other requests usually draw only a
handful.
Finance is just one use of blockchain, and many more are yet
to be explored, said Opp.
For example it could help track deliveries of food aid or
securely register land titles in developing countries, he said.
That would help small farmers - who now struggle to prove
ownership of their plots in the absence of paper documentation -
to secure loans and increase food production.
"Another potential is to help build identity for refugees,"
added Caroline Rusten, head of U.N. Women's humanitarian unit.
Blockchain could be used to create a secure, paperless
record of skills and education that refugees can carry with
them, to which information can be added as they are on the move,
she said.
"(This would allow) people to be appreciated for who they
are and the qualifications they have and not just seen as
refugees," said Rusten.
A blockchain database with information on refugees' identity
and the type of support they receive would also help avoid
duplications of work between different U.N. agencies.
Creating a centralised United Nations out of a "gigantic
bureaucratic system" is still some way off, said Yamamoto.
"It can't be done overnight," he said. "We are at a very
early stage".
