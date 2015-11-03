GENEVA Nov 3 A group of U.N. experts tasked
with forecasting the next disasters likely to require billions
of dollars in humanitarian aid has warned of deepening crises in
global hotspots from Burundi to Afghanistan over the next six
months.
In an unusually frank assessment for a U.N. publication, the
six-monthly "Alert, Early Warning and Readiness Report" said
Libya could fall apart, Burundi could see another coup, Islamist
militants would gain territory in Afghanistan and Mali, and
Ethiopia would not have enough food to cope with its drought.
In Libya, the United Nations is trying to finalise a
political agreement to unite two rival governments. The report
said failing to do so would be likely to cause a split between
Libya's internationally recognised government and the army,
opening the way for a military takeover.
"In the absence of a legitimate government, Libya is likely
to face a rapidly deteriorating civil war, losing any chance of
achieving stability or a political solution in the foreseeable
future," it said.
Elsewhere in Africa, Nigeria and its neighbours will
struggle to stop more massacres by Boko Haram militants, while
their armies will continue to commit abuses, it said.
"Apart from Boko Haram, the regional armies similarly
perpetrate human rights violations against civilians, including
extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, acts of torture
and rape," the report said.
There is too little peacekeeping muscle to defend government
territory in Mali and to ensure security in Central African
Republic, where armies on both sides of the sectarian divide are
trying to unseat President Catherine Samba-Panza, it said.
Humanitarian work around the globe will remain underfunded,
constrained or under attack, including in Afghanistan, where a
U.S. airstrike hit a Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital last
month.
"As the attack on the MSF hospital in Kunduz highlights, the
humanitarian access for aid workers is worsening," it said.
In a rare case of easing tensions, the report said the
conflict in Ukraine would de-escalate or remain frozen, partly
because Russia's military involvement in Syria would reduce its
involvement in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists
have been battling Kiev's forces.
The political risks the report lists are likely to increase
the number of people globally needing humanitarian aid by as
much as 1.9 million, it said. But that is still far fewer than
those likely to need help coping with natural disasters,
especially the El Nino weather phenomenon, the report added.
El Nino is forecast to force 500,000 people in the Horn of
Africa to seek international food aid, while a further 4.1
million are at risk in the South Pacific Islands as well as
several million more in southern Africa.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)