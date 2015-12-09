DAKAR Dec 9 The United Nations sought on
Wednesday a record $2 billion for the Sahel in what a senior
U.N. official says is necessary to tackle a triple crisis of
poverty, insecurity and climate change that could lead to a new
wave of migration.
The United Nations has increased its appeal for the nine
countries in the semi-arid band stretching from Senegal to Chad
more than 10-fold in as many years, but each year funding has
fallen short.
Toby Lanzer, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator, said it
would be difficult for top donors from Western governments to up
their pledges with many competing crises but said it was in
their own best interest to do so.
"Right now people are riding their bicycles from Russia into
Norway," he said, referring to Syrian refugees arriving in
northern Europe.
"Eventually, you are going to have thousands or tens of
thousands of people (from the Sahel) who will seek opportunities
elsewhere or, if worst comes to the worst, be forced to flee,"
he told Reuters.
Attacks by militants from the radical Islamist group Boko
Haram in the Lake Chad Basin, as well as efforts by regional
armies to counter them, have already forced 2.5 million people
to flee their homes - a figure that has tripled in 12 months.
Communities whose livelihoods are affected by the violence
are particularly vulnerable to radicalisation and timely
humanitarian assistance such as food and healthcare can help
counter that, the United Nations said.
Climate change is another factor behind the growing number
of vulnerable people across the region, with unpredictable
rainfall patterns due mostly to human activity in richer
countries regularly affecting food production.
A portion of the 2016 funding, part of a $20.1 billion
record U.N. humanitarian appeal, will also go towards education
which Lanzer hopes will encourage young girls to finish
schooling and cap population growth in a region ill-equipped to
cope with a forecast sixfold increase in the population by 2100.
The biggest country recipient in 2016 will be Chad with $567
million, which has suffered a series of Boko Haram suicide
bombings in recent months, followed by Mali with $354 million
and Niger with $316 million.
All three countries are in the bottom dozen countries on the
U.N. human development index.
