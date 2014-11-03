VIENNA Nov 3 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
hosted bearded Eurovision drag queen Conchita Wurst on Monday
and praised the gay singer's fight against discrimination and
intolerance.
Wurst, whose real name is Tom Neuwirth, won the 2014 song
contest for Austria in May. Ban said she had turned the event,
often derided for its kitsch performances, into a "moment of
human rights education" fighting for diversity and tolerance.
The entertainer, sporting a demure dress and black high
heels along with the trademark beard, shook hands and joked with
Ban and sang for hundreds of cheering officials and diplomats at
the United Nations complex in Vienna.
"This year I extended benefits to same-sex partners of U.N.
staff members... Discrimination has no place in the United
Nations," Ban said to applause from officials, dozens of whom
crowded round to get a picture with or autograph from Wurst.
"When I heard that she won this Eurovision song contest I
immediately knew that she was a star of the world," Ban said.
Wurst returned home to a heroine's welcome after her song
contest victory before a TV audience of about 180 million in 45
countries.
At the time, she said: "I share the opinion that this was
not a victory just for me but for the people who believe in a
future that works without discrimination and is based on
tolerance and respect. This transcends borders."
But her victory was condemned by some social conservatives
as promoting gay rights. A confidant of Russian President
Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to impose decadent
values on other countries, saying Wurst symbolised its
"ethno-fascism".
Wurst, addressing Ban and U.N. officials on Monday, again
urged tolerance. "You just can be respected if you respect
others," she said.
Speaking about benefits for same-sex partners of U.N. staff
members, Ban briefly listed parental leave. U.N. spokespeople in
Vienna were not immediately available to give full details.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Janet Lawrence)