COLOMBO Aug 29 A Sri Lankan minister on
Thursday accused U.N. Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay,
assessing the country four years after the end of a brutal civil
war, of acting without transparency and said her report will be
unfair.
Amid protests for and against a seven-day visit to assess
human rights, Pillay visited former northern war zones in
Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaiteevu and the eastern district of
Trincomalee.
Housing Minister Wimal Weerawansa, the leader of the
National Freedom Front, a hardline nationalist political party
in President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling coalition, criticised
her itinerary.
"There is a problem on whether she is working with
transparency," Weerawansa told reporters in Colombo. "In
Trincomalee yesterday, she secretly met some people, who were
not in the normal schedule. She is also scheduled to meet some
people who are critical of the country. So our view is she is
not going to submit a fair report (to the UN)."
Government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said Pillay had
freedom to meet whomever she chose during her visit which ended
on Wednesday.
Pillay's visit followed a second U.S.-sponsored U.N.
resolution in March this year that urged Sri Lanka to carry out
credible investigations into killings and disappearances during
the war, especially in the final stages.
A U.N. panel said earlier it had "credible allegations" that
Sri Lankan troops and rebels both carried out atrocities and war
crimes, and singled out the government for most of the blame.
The Sri Lanka government battled separatist Tamil guerrillas
from 1983 until 2009.
Tens of thousands of civilians were killed in the final
months of the war, a U.N. panel said earlier, as government
troops advanced on the rebels' last stronghold and many hundreds
of people, most of them Tamils, simply disappeared.
