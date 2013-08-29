* UN's Navi Pillay not being transparent on visit -minister
* High commissioner following usual procedure - UN spokesman
(Adds UN, external affairs ministry comments)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Aug 29 A Sri Lankan minister on
Thursday accused U.N. Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay of acting
without transparency in evaluating the country four years after
the end of its civil war and said her report would be unfair.
A United Nations panel has said it has "credible
allegations" that Sri Lankan troops and rebels both committed
atrocities and war crimes during the 26-year conflict, and
singled out the government for most of the blame.
Amid protests for and against a seven-day visit to assess
human rights, Pillay visited former northern war zones in
Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee in the east.
Housing Minister Wimal Weerawansa, leader of the National
Freedom Front, a hardline nationalist party in President Mahinda
Rajapaksa's coalition, criticised Pillay's itinerary.
"There is a problem about whether she is working with
transparency," Weerawansa told reporters in Colombo. "In
Trincomalee yesterday, she secretly met some people who were not
in the normal schedule. She is also scheduled to meet some
people who are critical of the country. So our view is, she is
not going to submit a fair report (to the U.N.)."
Government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said Pillay had
freedom to meet whomever she chose during her visit. Her
official visit will end on Saturday with a news conference.
External Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris met Pillay on Thursday
and told her that Colombo would accept "constructive and
justified criticism" but rejects "vicious and baseless positions
which are incessantly repeated", Peiris's ministry said.
Pillay's spokesman Rupert Colville said she was doing what
human rights high commissioners always do on such missions.
"They talk to a wide range of people and collect a variety of
views on human rights issues in the country in question,"
Colville told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Pillay's visit followed a second U.S.-sponsored U.N.
resolution in March this year that urged Sri Lanka to carry out
credible investigations into killings and disappearances during
the war, especially in the final stages.
The Sri Lanka government battled separatist Tamil guerrillas
from 1983 until 2009.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mark Heinrich)