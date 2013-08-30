* Sri Lanka under international pressure to address abuses
* U.N. rights chief to release initial report in September
* Pillay visit draws demonstrations for and against
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Aug 30 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa told the United Nations human rights chief on Friday
that his people believe the U.N. is a biased organisation, and a
report she is due to release next month has already prejudged
the country.
Rajapaksa met U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay near the end of her week-long visit to Sri Lanka, where
the government fought separatist Tamil guerrillas in a 26-year
civil war before finally defeating them in 2009.
A U.N. panel has said it has "credible allegations" that
both sides committed atrocities and war crimes, and singled out
the government for most of the blame.
"President Rajapaksa told Pillay that the people of the
country believe the United Nations is a biased organisation,"
his office said in a statement. "They believe that your report
has already prejudged (Sri Lanka)," it quoted him as saying.
Pillay, who has seen demonstrations for and against her
mission, will give a news conference in Colombo on Saturday. She
has met a wide range of people including fishermen, religious
leaders, activists from non-government organisations, media,
opposition members and ethnic minority Tamils in former war
zones.
Her visit followed a second U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution
in March this year that urged Sri Lanka to carry out credible
investigations into killings and disappearances during the civil
war, especially in the final stages.
Rajapaksa's comments came a day after a government minister
accused Pillay of acting without transparency in evaluating the
country four years after the end of its civil war and said her
report would be unfair.
She will submit a summary report on Sri Lanka during a
session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in September, and a
more detailed report in March next year.
On Friday, a hundreds of people demonstrated near the U.N.
head office in Colombo demanding Pillay look into all human
rights violations in the nearly three-decade war, including
disappearances of soldiers, instead of only examining the last
few months of the conflict.
A U.N. panel has said tens of thousands of civilians were
killed in the final months as government troops advanced on the
rebels' last stronghold. Many hundreds of people, most of them
Tamils, simply disappeared.
Sri Lanka has come under international pressure to bring to
book those accused of war crimes and boost efforts to reconcile
a polarised country. It has rejected the accusations of rights
abuses, but Rajapaksa last month ordered an inquiry into mass
disappearances.
