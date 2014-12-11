People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations on Thursday declared that June 21 will be International Day of Yoga, adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said yoga lets people "discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature."

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved by consensus a resolution establishing a day to commemorate the ancient practice, which Modi called for in September during his inaugural address to the world body.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the International Day of Yoga would bring attention to yoga's holistic benefits.

"Yoga can contribute to resilience against non-communicable diseases. Yoga can bring communities together in an inclusive manner that generates respect," Ban said in a statement.

"Yoga is a sport that can contribute to development and peace. Yoga can even help people in emergency situations to find relief from stress," he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)