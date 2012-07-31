DUBAI, July 31 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank
posted a 9.7-percent rise in quarterly profit on
Tuesday due to higher net interest income.
The lender, jointly owned by the governments of Abu Dhabi
and Dubai, made 459.6 million dirhams ($125.1 million) in the
three months to June 30, compared with 418.9 million dirhams in
2011, the lender said in a statement.
Impairments for the first half of 2012 stood at 236.6
million dirhams, versus 220.9 million dirhams in the
corresponding period last year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
