DUBAI, July 31 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank posted a 9.7-percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to higher net interest income.

The lender, jointly owned by the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, made 459.6 million dirhams ($125.1 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 418.9 million dirhams in 2011, the lender said in a statement.

Impairments for the first half of 2012 stood at 236.6 million dirhams, versus 220.9 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)