DUBAI, July 9 Union National Bank, 50
percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, has picked five banks
to raise a $500 million three-year syndicated loan, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets
has mandated Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, National Bank
of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, it said
in the bourse filing.
The bank posted a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit in April.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)