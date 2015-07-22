DUBAI, July 22 Union National Bank 50
percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday posted a
10 percent rise in second quarter net profit, slightly missing
analysts' forecasts.
The fifth largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets
reported a net profit of 571 million ($155.48 million) in the
three months to June 30, up from 520 million dirhams a year
earlier, a bourse filing said.
In a separate filing, the company said it posted a net
profit attributable to equity holders of 568 million dirhams, 10
percent up from 515.6 million dirhams in the year earlier
period.
Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast
an average attributable net profit of 587 million dirhams.
UNB, earlier this month, said it picked five banks to raise
a $500 million, three-year syndicated loan [ID: nD5NOY2O7Y]
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)