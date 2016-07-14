DUBAI, July 14 Union National Bank, 50
percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Thursday posted a
17.3 percent drop in second-quarter net profit but still beat
analysts' results.
The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a
net profit attributable to equity holders of 469.5 million
dirhams ($127.9 million) in the three months to June 30, down
from 568.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was
for a quarterly profit of 420 million dirhams.
The bank's total net profit for the quarter was 472 million
dirhams, 17 percent down from the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
