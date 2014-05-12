* Q1 net profit 512.1 mln dhs vs 494.9 mln dhs yr-ago -
statement
* Q1 provisions 44 mln dhs vs 127 mln dhs yr-ago
* Q1 net interest margin 2.80 pct vs 3.06 pct in yr-ago
period
(Changes dateline, adds detail and context)
ABU DHABI, May 12 Union National Bank
(UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a
3.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday due to
lower provisioning, beating estimates of analysts who had
expected its earnings to shrink.
The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by market
value reported a net profit of 512.1 million dirhams ($139.4
million) in the quarter, up from 494.9 million dirhams a year
earlier, according to a bourse filing.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast that
UNB's profit would fall 3.9 percent, although their forecasts
were based on a slightly different figure that excludes profit
owed to minority shareholders of the bank's subsidiaries.
Under this figure, net attributable profit, UNB's net profit
rose 3.6 percent to 509.1 million dirhams.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates have reported strong
earnings growth for the first quarter as they benefit from the
improving economic picture in the Gulf Arab nation, especially
in the key real estate sector which was buffeted following a
2009 crash.
"The increase in the quarterly profit for the group was
driven by consistent business growth underpinned by continuing
improvement in the asset quality measures, robust liquidity and
strong capital position," Mohammad Nasr Abdeen, chief executive
of UNB, said in the statement.
UNB's profit increase was aided by a 65 percent reduction in
impairment charges, which fell to 44 million dirhams in the
first quarter of 2014.
This helped to offset a 4 percent decline in net interest
income and income from Islamic financing, which fell due to a
reduction in its net interest margin to 2.8 percent in the first
quarter of 2014 from 3.06 percent in the same period last year.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi's Chief Executive Alex
Thursby had warned following its first-quarter earnings that net
interest margins - the gap between the rate a bank pays out on
deposits and the rate it charges for lending - were under
pressure at UAE lenders from fierce competition and global
interest rate pressure.
UNB, like other UAE banks, reported a big jump in lending on
the back of strong economic growth in its home market. Loans and
advances were up 6 percent year-on-year to 61.7 billion dirhams
on March 31.
Customer deposits fell 2 percent over the same timeframe to
66.7 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
David French)