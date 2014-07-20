BRIEF-Guolian Securities issues profit warning
* For FY group is expected to record a substantial decrease in its net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately 59.52%
DUBAI, July 20 Union National Bank (UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, slightly beat analysts' forecasts on Sunday with a 5.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.
The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by market value reported a net profit of 515.6 million dirhams ($140.4 million) for the three months to June 30, up from 488.3 million dirhams in the same three-month period last year, a bourse filing said.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 499.6 million dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6727 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* says will further invest in developing proof of concepts for robotics use cases
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sports development unit in Hangzhou city, using 50 million yuan