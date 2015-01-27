DUBAI Jan 27 Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 42 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, just missing analysts' forecasts.

The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit of 436 million dirhams ($118.7 million) in the final three months of 2014, up from 306 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse filing said.

Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average profit of 442.7 million dirhams

Full-year net profit for 2014 was 2.02 billion dirhams, a rise of 16 percent from 2013.

The bank said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirhams per share for 2014. That compared with a cash dividend of 0.14 dirhams per share for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)