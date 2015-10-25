DUBAI Oct 25 Union National Bank,
50-percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 12.4
percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing
analysts' forecasts.
The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets
reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 480.59
million dirhams ($130.9 million) in the three months to Sept.
30, down from 548.68 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse
filing showed.
Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net
profit of 541.8 million dirhams for the quarter.
($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)