ABU DHABI Oct 17 Union National Bank,
50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Monday posted a
15 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, missing analysts'
forecasts.
The fifth largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a
net profit of 410 million dirhams ($111.7 million) in the three
months to Sept. 30, compared to 483 million dirhams in the same
period a year ago.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters had
been for a quarterly profit of 456.7 million dirhams.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)