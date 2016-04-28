DUBAI, April 28 Union National Bank
(UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 27
percent drop in first quarter net profit on Thursday.
The fifth largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a
net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank of 447
million dirhams ($121.76 million) in the three months to March
31. This was down from 611 million dirhams a year earlier,
according to its financial statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast UNB would make a
quarterly profit of 314.00 million dirhams and 454.30 million
dirhams respectively
The bank's total net profit for the period was 450 million
dirhams, down from 615 million dirhams, according to a statement
from the bank released minutes before its more detailed
quarterly financial report was published.
The bank's quarterly net interest income dropped 12 percent
to 623 million dirhams and non-interest income fell 17 percent
to 190 million dirhams.
Impairment charges on bad loans rose 49 percent to 85
million dirhams.
In February, the bank's chief executive said UNB does not
expect to achieve much growth in profits or lending in 2016 and
could tap the bond market this year to raise funds
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; editing by Matt
Smith)