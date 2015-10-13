(Adds details, shares)
Oct 13 Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc
said Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson would leave the
company in early 2016.
Dickerson, who is also Under Armour's chief operating
officer, will pursue another job outside the athletic
performance industry, the company said on Tuesday.
Dickerson has served as CFO since 2008 and COO since early
this year. During his tenure, Under Armour's revenue has grown
to $3.08 billion from $725.2 million.
The company, which sells signature lines of sports stars
such as NBA star Stephen Curry and golfer Jordan Spieth, said it
would distribute duties of the COO among the new CFO and other
executives as part of the transition process.
The company said it would search externally for a CFO.
Under Armour shares were down 2.2 percent at $101.05 in
early trading on Tuesday.
