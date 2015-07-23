July 23 Sports apparel and footwear maker Under Armour Inc reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue on strong demand for training apparel and Stephen Curry-branded shoes.

However, net income fell to $14.8 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $17.7 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $783.6 million from $609.7 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Ted Kerr)