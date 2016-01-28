Jan 28 Under Armour Inc reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its sports apparel and running and basketball shoes, and growth in the direct-to-consumer channel.

The company's net income rose to $105.6 million, or 48 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $87.7 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.17 billion from $895.2 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)