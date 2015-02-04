German new car sales down 8 pct in April on fewer selling days -source
BERLIN, May 3 German new car sales fell about 8 percent in April to around 290,000 autos on three fewer selling days, an industry source said on Wednesday.
(Corrects dateline to Feb 4 from Feb 3)
Feb 4 Sports apparel company Under Armour Inc's quarterly profit rose by more than a third, driven by new lines of outdoor and sports apparel and strong demand for its running shoes.
The company's net income rose to $87.7 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $64.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $895.2 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BERLIN, May 3 German new car sales fell about 8 percent in April to around 290,000 autos on three fewer selling days, an industry source said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Uber Technologies Inc goes before a U.S. judge on Wednesday to fight for the right to continue work on its self-driving car program, the latest phase in a courtroom battle over trade secrets that threatens to topple a central pillar of Uber's growth strategy.