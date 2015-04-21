Macy's, Tailored Brands to end tuxedo rental partnership
May 3 Department store operator Macy's Inc and Tailored Brands Inc have agreed to wind down operations of a tuxedo rental license agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
April 21 Sports apparel maker Under Armour Inc reported a 13.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs related to its recent acquisitions.
The company's shares fell 3.8 percent in premarket trading.
Under Armour in February acquired two fitness tracking services, Endomondo and MapMyFitness, for about $560 million.
The company's net income fell to $11.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $13.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Under Armour's revenue rose about 25.5 percent to $804.9 million. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue that more than doubled and said its upcoming Model 3 was on schedule for July, but it downplayed the mass-market vehicle and gave a sales pitch for its more expensive Model S.