June 9 Under Armour Inc said Dave Dombrow
would return as the sportswear maker's chief design officer,
three months after he left with plans to join bigger rival Nike
Inc.
Dombrow, who was slated to join Nike only in 2017 to comply
with the footwear industry's non-compete norms, will rejoin
Under Armour in the newly created role on Aug. 1, the company
said on Thursday.
Dombrow's exit from Under Armour earlier this year was seen
as a coup for Nike, as the famous designer was behind some of
Under Armour's most successful footwear brands, including
Stephen Curry's signature line of shoes and SpeedForm Apollo.
Under Armour's footwear sales jumped 64 percent in its
latest quarter ended March 31, mainly due to the success of the
Stephen Curry line of shoes and SpeedForm running
shoes.
Dombrow has worked as a designer with Nike and Puma before
joining Under Armour in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)