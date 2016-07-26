* Sport Authority bankruptcy to hurt sales
* Enters distribution deal with Kohl's Corp
* Shares down slightly in volatile trading
(Adds forecast, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
July 26 Under Armour Inc forecast
current-quarter sales growth of about 20 percent, the slowest in
over six years, citing the bankruptcy of retailer Sport
Authority, a major customer.
The No.2 U.S. sportswear maker also said on Tuesday it
entered into a deal to sell its products at department stores
operated by Kohl's Corp from 2017.
The deal will "minimize further sales disruption" from the
Sport Authority bankruptcy, UBS Equities analyst Michael Binetti
wrote in a note. Binetti, however, had expected the Kohl's deal
to come into effect in the second half.
Under Armour shares rose as much as 2.5 percent in volatile
trading on Tuesday morning, after falling 1.5 percent earlier.
Revenue soared nearly 28 percent in the second quarter,
driven by a 58 percent jump in footwear sales due to demand for
basketball shoes endorsed by NBA star Stephen Curry.
"The Stephen Curry signature line has continued to drive
strong momentum for the brand and our pinnacle football product,
the Highlight Cleat, continues to lead the market," Chief
Executive Kevin Plank said.
Although its apparel sales rose 18.9 percent, growth dropped
below 20 percent for the first time in more than seven years in
the business, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of revenue.
However, Conlumino analyst Hakon Helgesen said the company
had "much more headroom for growth," especially as it remained
behind Lululemon Athletica Inc, Nike Inc and
Gap Inc's Athleta in terms of market share.
Under Armour has been expanding its apparel business by
adding more "athleisure" clothing - a term for daily wear
apparel inspired by exercise outfits.
Fashion model Gisele Bundchen and ballerina Misty Copeland
are among the celebrities endorsing its athleisure lines.
COSTS PINCH
Under Armour's net income more than halved to $6.3 million
in the quarter ended June 30, hurt by higher costs and a charge
related to the Sports Authority bankruptcy.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose by a third
to $458.3 million.
"Given the importance of overseas expansion to Under Armour,
this will likely continue to put downward pressure on profits
during this year," Helgesen said.
Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 1 cent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue surged to $1 billion from $783.6 million.
Under Armour shares were down slightly at $43.40 in late
morning trading. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 12
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)