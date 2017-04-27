April 27 Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc posted a quarterly loss as costs rose and the company discounted more.

The company reported a net loss of $2.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $19.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6.6 percent to $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)