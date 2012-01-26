* Q4 EPS $0.62 vs est $0.60

* Q4 rev $403.1 mln vs est $403.6 mln

* Sees FY 2012 sales at lower end of 20 pct-25 pct growth rate

* Shares down 3 pct premarket

By Meenakshi Iyer

Jan 26 Athletic apparel and footwear maker Under Armour Inc lowered its forecast for revenue growth in 2012, as mild weather in winter months hurt demand, sending the company's shares down 5 percent.

Under Armour, known for clothing that draws sweat away from the body, now expects 2012 revenue growth at the lower end of its 20-25 percent growth target.

Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Mitch Kummetz said the warmer-than-expected weather will have an even bigger impact on companies such as Columbia Sportswear Co that are more dependent on seasonal demand.

"I think (mild weather hurting sales) is going to be very consistent with a majority of earnings in the fourth quarter," Kummetz told Reuters.

Children's Place Retail Stores Inc and department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc have also blamed warmer-than-expected weather for denting sales.

"We're now taking a more prudent view on a wholesale apparel revenue growth heading into 2012. The impact of unseasonably warm weather has an elevated impact on inventory levels at retail to start 2012," Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson said on a conference call.

Under Armour's inventory increased 51 percent to $324 million at Dec. 31, 2011.

However, the company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it controlled costs, and kept its forecast for annual operating earnings to rise at the higher end of 20 percent to 25 percent.

October-December net income rose to $32.5 million, or 62 cents per share, from $22.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $403.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 60 cents a share on revenue of $403.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Under Armour were trading at $73.44 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.