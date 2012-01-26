* Q4 EPS $0.62 vs est $0.60
* Q4 rev $403.1 mln vs est $403.6 mln
* Sees FY 2012 sales at lower end of 20 pct-25 pct growth
rate
* Shares down 3 pct premarket
By Meenakshi Iyer
Jan 26 Athletic apparel and footwear maker
Under Armour Inc lowered its forecast for revenue growth
in 2012, as mild weather in winter months hurt demand, sending
the company's shares down 5 percent.
Under Armour, known for clothing that draws sweat away from
the body, now expects 2012 revenue growth at the lower end of
its 20-25 percent growth target.
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Mitch Kummetz said the
warmer-than-expected weather will have an even bigger impact on
companies such as Columbia Sportswear Co that are more
dependent on seasonal demand.
"I think (mild weather hurting sales) is going to be very
consistent with a majority of earnings in the fourth quarter,"
Kummetz told Reuters.
Children's Place Retail Stores Inc and department
store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc have also blamed
warmer-than-expected weather for denting sales.
"We're now taking a more prudent view on a wholesale apparel
revenue growth heading into 2012. The impact of unseasonably
warm weather has an elevated impact on inventory levels at
retail to start 2012," Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson
said on a conference call.
Under Armour's inventory increased 51 percent to $324
million at Dec. 31, 2011.
However, the company reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit as it controlled costs, and kept its forecast
for annual operating earnings to rise at the higher end of 20
percent to 25 percent.
October-December net income rose to $32.5 million, or 62
cents per share, from $22.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $403.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 60
cents a share on revenue of $403.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Under Armour were trading at $73.44 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.