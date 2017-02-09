By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 9 National Basketball Association
star Stephen Curry joined a number of other athletes to speak up
against President Donald Trump, opposing a comment made by Under
Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank that the president is "a real
asset" to the country.
On Tuesday, Plank expressed support for Trump on CNBC,
saying: "To have such a pro-business president is something that
is a real asset for the country."
In an interview with The San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday,
Curry, one of Under Armour's most-visible athletes, said, "I
agree with that description (of asset made by Plank), if you
remove the 'et.'"
A number of NBA players including Cleveland Cavaliers
superstar Lebron James, who is endorsed by Nike Inc,
have recently expressed concerns over Trump's policies. But
Curry is the first player to directly oppose comments made by
their sponsor.
Plank's comments immediately drew backlash on social media
with many using hashtags #boycottUnderArmour and #Grabyourwallet
to spread a campaign against pro-Trump companies.
Under Armour has since released a statement saying Plank's
comments were in regard to Trump's business policies, not his
social viewpoints.
"We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive
immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and
those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country,
and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs
globally, across America and in Baltimore." Under Armour is
based in Baltimore.
Under Armour was not immediately available for comment on
Thursday.
Curry, who has a multi-million dollar contract that includes
an equity stake in Under Armour that runs through 2024, said in
the interview that Plank working with Trump is not a
deal-breaker, but he is more concerned about Under Armour
adopting Trump's values.
Curry endorsed Hilary Clinton, Trump's Democract opponent,
in the Nov. 8 election.
Shares of Under Armour rose 3.7 percent to $21.86 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Alan Crosby)