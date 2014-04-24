MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
April 24 Under Armour Inc reported a 73 percent jump in first-quarter profit, driven by strong growth in sales of its athletic apparel and footwear.
Shares of the company, known for its HeatGear and ColdGear clothing, rose 5.7 percent to $57.5 in premarket trading.
Net income rose to $13.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $7.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 36 percent to $641.6 million. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.