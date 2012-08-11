The whole nation is obsessed with the rise and fall of the Sensex whether or not people are directly or indirectly associated with it. With the increase in economic activity in the nation, the Sensex has become a household term keenly followed by millions each day. But the methodology employed to calculate the Sensex is known to very few people.

Understanding Sensex

The Sensex is primarily an index reflecting the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Established in 1875, the stock exchange did not have an official index till Jan 1, 1986 when the Sensex was adopted for gauging the performance of the Indian markets. The other important index in India is the National Stock Exchange (NSE) barometer -- the Nifty. The Sensex comprises of 30 prominent stocks derived from all key sectors which are traded actively in the exchange. Thus, the Sensex truly reflects the movement of the Indian stock markets.

Calculation Methodology for Sensex

Like the other major financial indexes of the world, the Sensex has also shifted to the 'Free Float market capitalization' methodology to determine its figures with effect from September 1, 2003. The level of the index is a direct reflection of the performance of the 30 selected key stocks in the market.

Free-float market capitalization is defined as that proportion of total shares issued by the company that are readily available for trading in the market. It generally excludes promoters' holding, government holding, strategic holding and other locked-in shares that will not come to the market for trading in the normal course. So, simply put, Free-float market capitalization is the proportion of total shares available for trading to the general public.

Note: Suppose company A has 1,000 shares in total, of which 200 are held by the promoters, so that only 800 shares are available for trading to the general public. These 800 shares are the so-called 'free-floating' shares. If the price of each share is 120 rupees, then the 'total' market capitalization of the company is 120,000 rupees (1,000 x 120), but its free-float market capitalization is 96,000 rupees (800 x 120).

Sensex is calculated through the following steps:

1. The market capitalization of each of the 30 companies comprising the index is first determined by multiplying the price of their stocks with the number of shares issued by that company.

2. The market capitalization is then multiplied to the free-float factor to derive the free-float market capitalization. (The free-float factor of a company is the multiple with which the total market capitalization of that company is adjusted to arrive at its free-float market capitalization. It is determined by the BSE based on the information submitted by the companies. The value of the free-float factor lies between 0.05 and 1.00. A free-float factor of say 0.55 means that only 55 pct of the market capitalization of the company will be considered for index calculation.)

3. The free-float market capitalization of the Index constituents is then divided by a number known as the Index Divisor. This index divisor is the sole link to the original base period value of the index. (For the Sensex, the base value period, it is 1978-79) This value provides for comparison of the index over a period of time.

For example, if the days' Market Capitalization based on the performance of the 30 key stocks is 8060000 and the base index of 1978-79 is 60000. The index divisor becomes 100/60000 and the Sensex index value equals 8060000 x 100/60000 = 13433 for that day.

