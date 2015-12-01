BRIEF-Carnival Group International Holdings to place up to 300 mln new shares
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
JERUSALEM Dec 1 Perion Network has bought digital advertising firm Undertone for $180 million in cash as it continues to expand in providing advertising to brands and publishers, it said on Tuesday.
Israel-based Perion, whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising, said the acquisition would immediately add to earnings. It creates a combined company with about $350 million in sales in 2015.
Perion will pay $91 million at closing, another $19 million in 18 months and $20 million in 2020. It also entered into a new credit agreement with existing Undertone lenders for $50 million.
Perion shares were up more than 10 percent in New York.
Undertone is expected to have 2015 revenues of $143-$145 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoirtisation on $21-$23 million, Perion said.
Perion said the acquisition substantially diversifies its revenue base, broadens its product suite with the addition of proprietary formats and enhances its mobile footprint. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
LONDON, May 4 Amazon plans to open a new centre in the university city of Cambridge for scientists developing technologies including the Alexa digital assistant used in its Echo speakers.