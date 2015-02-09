(Adds details)
Feb 9 Canada's Uni-Select Inc said it
would sell its U.S. auto parts distribution business to activist
investor Carl Icahn's investment company Icahn Enterprises LP
for about $340 million.
Icahn Enterprises said in a regulatory filing that the
business acquired from Uni-Select would be operated
independently from its auto parts subsidiary Federal-Mogul
Holdings Corp.
Carl Icahn will resign as Federal-Mogul's chairman and
member of its board before the deal closes. Daniel Ninivaggi,
the company's co-chief executive and director, will also step
down as a director of Icahn Enterprises.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2015,
includes nearly all the assets of Uni-Select USA Inc and
Beck/Arnley Worldparts Inc, Uni-Select said in a statement.
Uni-Select said it expected to incur an after-tax loss of
$80 million-$100 million related to the transaction in the first
quarter of 2015.
RBC Capital Markets was Uni-Select's financial adviser for
the deal, while McCarthy Tetrault LLP and Barnes & Thornburg LLP
were its legal advisers.
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP was Icahn Enterprises'
legal counsel.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)