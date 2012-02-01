PARIS Feb 1 Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's biggest listed property group, on Wednesday posted a 4.9 percent rise in 2011 net asset value, just shy of analyst forecasts, and said it remained positive about the outlook for rental income growth.

The net value of Unibail's property portfolio rose to 130.70 euros per share, compared with the average forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 131.18 euros.

The company also proposed keeping its dividend at 8 euros a share.

Unibail said it was targeting a rise in recurring earnings per share of about 4 percent this year, compared with a 2.6 percent drop last year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)